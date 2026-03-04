Report: Lafayette HS investigating 'serious incident' involving offensive language by faculty member

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Administrators at Lafayette High School in Lexington are investigating a "serious incident" involving the use of "highly inappropriate and offensive language," according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Anthony Orr.

According to the letter, shared with LEX 18, a group of students in a fourth period class at Lafayette High School witnessed an inappropriate situation by a faculty member on Thursday, Feb. 26. Parents of the students in class received the letter the following day on Friday, Feb. 27.

The letter states that following the incident, Principal Orr and Lafayette High School Assistant Principal Dr. Janice Wyatt-Ross met with the teacher to address the reported concerns. School administrators then began an investigation on Friday along with the Fayette County Public Schools' Human Resource Office.

According to the letter, students who were part of the impacted classroom were able to participate in a discussion and presentation by school administrators the following Monday to "begin the process of restoring a safe classroom environment."

"We deeply regret that your student(s) were subjected to this language and the subsequent distress it caused. This behavior does not reflect the values of Lafayette High School, Fayette County Public Schools, or our commitment to an inclusive education for every student," the letter states.