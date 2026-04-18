Lake Cumberland Road closed due to serious vehicle collision

(LEX 18) — The Mount Vernon Fire Department has announced that a portion of Lake Cumberland Road is closed until further notice due to a serious vehicle accident between a car and a semi truck.

According to the fire department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Doc Adams Road and Lake Cumberland Road.

The road closure will be from White Rock Road to Dysart Way (Highway 461 intersection) on Lake Cumberland Road.

Residents are asked to take alternative routes as emergency personnel clears the scene. As of now, the Mount Vernon Fire Department has not announced when the roads will be clear.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.