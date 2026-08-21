Laken Snelling pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in infant son's death

Laken Snelling pleaded guilty on Friday morning to a first-degree manslaughter charge in connection to her infant son's death in Aug. 2025.

Snelling previously entered a not guilty plea in April.

The case began on Aug. 27, 2025, when Lexington Police officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Park Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for an unresponsive infant. Officers arrived to find the infant, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office later determined the infant was born alive and that his cause of death was asphyxia by undetermined means.

