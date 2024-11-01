Lancaster man arrested after he allegedly tortured, killed dog by strangulation

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Sheriff's Office reported that a Lancaster man is in custody and has been charged with animal cruelty and torture after he allegedly strangled a dog to death on Tuesday.

The department reported that police were called at around 2 p.m. by Bluegrass 911 regarding an animal that had been killed.

Upon arrival, police found that the man, identified as 28-year-old Haigan Penman, allegedly used a plastic bag and a strap to strangle the dog, resulting in the dog's death. Police noted that Penman went on to discard the dog into a nearby ditch.

According to police, Penman was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to animals and torture of a dog.

