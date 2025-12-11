Lansdowne Elementary choir of 60 students goes Christmas caroling

LEXNGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The kids in choir at Lansdowne Elementary School are used to performing in front of an audience throughout the school year, but those performances are usually indoors. During the holidays, the choir takes their song to the surrounding neighborhood.

“I'm a big believer that the arts programs at elementary schools shouldn't be confined to just the school,” Callie Manor, music teacher and choir director, said.

“I think this time of year, people enjoy singing,” added Behavior and PBIS Coach Stefanie Hauswald.

Creativity and the arts go hand in hand. Naturally, a creative choir could go Christmas caroling at this time of year. That’s exactly what the Lansdowne Choir did.

“I just love singing and spreading joy throughout the neighborhood,” said fifth-grader Kylin Keys.

The choir of 60 students sang three songs at each of their stops. But the class agrees, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – felt the most familiar.

“I was excited and half nervous at the same time,” said Zyion Hollowell, a third grader.

“It just felt good to spread our songs,” fourth-grader Nolan Greene added.

Caroling is a bit of a tradition for the choir at this point, because it’s been going on since 2019.

“The younger kids especially have been like, ‘Oh, I can't wait to go caroling next year. I can't wait to be in choir next year,’” Hauswald shared.

Despite the cold, these kids brought joy to the local neighborhood, and they made a few memories of their own as well.

“There was one lady that wound down her window and it was a red light and she just was listening to music, dancing in her car, and that was just like really nice,” Naomi Mercado said.

“They can see the positivity that it brings around the school neighborhood,” said Manor.