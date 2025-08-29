No injuries reported following fire at Lexington car dealership

UPDATE: August 28 at 10:25 p.m.

According to a Lexington Fire Department battalion chief on scene, crews received multiple calls regarding the fire around 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were visible but were under control in approximately 30 minutes. The battalion chief told LEX 18 that he believed the building was set to be torn down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

Original Story:

LEX 18 is currently on the scene at 3380 Richmond Road where crews appear to be battling a fire at the Don Franklin Auto Mall.

We're working to learn more about the reason behind the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.