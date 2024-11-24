Watch Now
One person with life-threatening injuries following shooting at apartment complex on Tates Creek Road

UPDATE: Nov. 24 at 5:21 p.m.

According to Lexington Police, one person has life-threatening injuries following an afternoon shooting on Tates Creek Road.

Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road around 4 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area.

After authorities arrived on scene, they received a report that a victim had arrived to the hospital with a life-threatening gun shot wound.

At this time, there is no suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A large police presence is active on the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road, where a scene is currently taped off in an apartment complex.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

