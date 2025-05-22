Laurel County church finds a way to continue services despite severe damage

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churches in southeastern Kentucky are finding ways to keep practicing even after suffering damage and destruction over the weekend.

Slate Hill Baptist Church, located in Laurel County, is one of the area's oldest established churches.

Despite its long history, the church building sustained significant tornado damage.

"It looked like a bomb had exploded," Pastor Robert Williams said.

The storm caused the roof to peel back, shattered windows, and scattered glass across the sanctuary floor. The top of the steeple was even pushed through the ceiling.

Fortunately, no members of the congregation were harmed.

"The building can be fixed. Lives can't," Williams said.

Though some temporary repairs started, including placing a tarp over the roof, the church won't resume services in its building soon. Instead, services are now held at the Laurel River Baptist Association every Sunday.

Pastor Williams shared that the fervor of community faith remains strong.

"Whenever we've got it easy, it's easy to have faith when it's easy. But when you really hit rock bottom, that's when you really see faith come alive," he said.

