Laurel County community rallies around a 10-year-old girl beating the odds against rare brain cancer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County community continues to rally around 10-year-old Destiny Miniard, who is beating the odds after being diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive brain cancer last year.

Destiny Miniard was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, less than two weeks before her 9th birthday. When doctors first diagnosed her, they said she only had six to nine months to live.

"She's now lived a year and four months past her diagnosis," Marsha Miniard said.

Covering Kentucky 9-year-old Destiny Miniard battling extremely rare condition Drew Amman

LEX 18 spoke to Marsha Miniard about her daughter's progress Wednesday morning.

"Now is the only time we have," Marsha Miniard said.

"We don't have years with DIPG, we have now and now is what we have to fight for. We didn't think this would happen until it happened to our daughter and then the whirlwind began," Miniard added.

Destiny Miniard offered her perspective about her family when we talked with her this past February.

"I might be the one that's diagnosed but they're fighting right beside me. They have been since day one," Destiny Miniard said.

To help support the family, Marsha Miniard is organizing a fundraiser next month. The Faith like Destiny tour, partnering with Branstetter Music Management, takes place May 9 at Town Center Park in London from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Several artists, including Dalton Dailey, are coming together to perform and raise money for the family.

Covering Kentucky 10-year-old Laurel County girl beating the odds against rare brain cancer Drew Amman

"It kinda lights a fire that you know more people need to know about this more people need to be able to help," Dailey said.

"We're fighting hard for her," Marsha Miniard said.

Other artists expected to perform include Kennedy Reid, KayKay and Will Finley-Smith. A silent auction and food trucks will also be on site.

