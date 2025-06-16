Laurel County first responders recognized one month after deadly tornado

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One month has passed since a devastating tornado struck southeastern Kentucky, claiming the lives of 20 people.

Kentucky first responders have been tirelessly working to clear the devastation since the disaster, and on Monday, their efforts were officially recognized.

Congressman Hal Rogers visited Laurel County for the first time since the tornado, hosting an appreciation luncheon for the first responders.

The gathering included medics, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel, who were able to take a moment to reflect on their work since the tragedy.

"It was so great to see all of them back together, getting recognized for the heroism they did on that night," said Jerry Rains, director of emergency management for Laurel and Whitley Counties, acknowledging the ongoing transition from rescue to recovery efforts.

He highlighted the dedicated volunteers assisting the crews.

Congressman Rogers, who serves on the Appropriations Committee, presented a proclamation from Washington, D.C., praised the responders' crucial role in saving lives on the night of the tornado.

He also addressed federal efforts to bring aid to Kentucky amid discussions on reallocating FEMA funds to states, as suggested by President Trump.

"We'll review the practice and experience and I'll reserve judgment until we see what we need to do," Rogers stated.

The local first responders remain committed to their work on the ground in Laurel County, inspired by the legacy of Laurel County Fire Major Les Leatherman, who could not attend the Monday event.

"Les would be standing there, telling us to keep going. You gotta keep going. You gotta do the job. Don't worry about me, go on. So we're still carrying on his legacy and everything he would be doing if he were here today," Rains said.

