Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrest woman on DUI charges following serious crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle collision that occurred Friday evening west of London on Kentucky Route 192.

According to a press release by Laurel County Sheriff John Root, officials received reports about a vehicle collision that occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Friday. Root reports that 39-year-old Amber Taylor of London was driving her Subaru Outback on the highway when she crossed the center-line and hit a Nissan Maxima head-on. Two males from London were inside of the Nissan Maxima.

After the collision, the sheriff's office reports that both vehicles came to a stop, blocking the roadway. In the collision, Taylor received a possibly head injury and was sent to a nearby hospital for collision. The driver of the Nissan Maxima received minor injures, however the passenger was critically injured and airlifted to Lexington for immediate treatment.

After an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Root reports in his press release that Taylor was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. They lodged her at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Taylor was released the following day on Saturday, Feb. 21.

According to the press release, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the London Laurel Rescue Squad, the Laurel County 911 Communication Center, Ambulance of Laurel County, the Laurel County Fire Department, Kentucky State Police and the University of Kentucky Police Department.