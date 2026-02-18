Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrests 2 individuals on outstanding warrants

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two individuals are in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center after they were arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

According to the post, 43-year-old Kimberaly Kidd and 45-year-old Brandon Karr were both arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, about 11 miles west of London on Alsip Road.

Laurel County Sheriff John Roots reports that deputies were informed on the whereabouts of Karr, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary. When deputies arrived at the scene, they arrested both Karr and Kidd, who were there together.

Karr's preexisting complaint warrant details that Karr allegedly forced entry into a residence and stole a prescription medication before fleeing the scene. Karr also had a bench warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court with regard to to child support.

Kidd had two existing bench warrants out for her arrest, including violating her probation and failure to appear in court.

Karr has been charged with failure to appear in court and burglary in the second degree. His bond is set at $2,500. Kidd has been charged with failure to appear in court and violating probation for a felony offense. She has a posted bond of $184, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center.