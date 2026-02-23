Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrests 4 on charges of trafficking methamphetamine

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four Kentuckians were arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Saturday on charges of trafficking in a control substance, according to a press release.

A press release by Laurel County Sheriff John Root states that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-75, approximately nine miles south of London, around 3 a.m. Saturday. According to Root, a white Ford Fusion was pulled over after the driver of the vehicle was observed weaving between lanes on the interstate.

After Laurel County Deputy Justin Taylor pulled the vehicle over, the press release states that the driver of the vehicle was suspected to possess Lorcet, a pain relief medication. The deputy and a K-9 unit also discovered a large amount of methamphetamine that was allegedly stuffed inside a yellow teddy bear. Sheriff Root reports that four occupants were inside the vehicle, all of which denied knowledge or ownership of the methamphetamine.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 54-year-old Gilbert M. Flores of Corbin. Flores has been charged with careless driving, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled prescription not in its original container, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, and drug paraphernalia. Flores is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

One of the occupants in the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Angela M. Smith of Williamsburg, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree and drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Another occupant in the vehicle, identified as 59-year-old Donna L. Maxon of Corbin, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, and drug paraphernalia. Maxon is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The last occupant of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Milford D. Osborne of Woodbine, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree (second offense) and drug paraphernalia. Because Obsborne was charged with a second offense, he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center.