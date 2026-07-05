Laurel County Sheriff's Office issues Golden Alert for missing 17-year-old girls

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for two missing 17-year-old girls who were last seen at 2:20 a.m. on Old Union Springs Drive on Sunday, two miles south of London. The juveniles have been identified as Alyssa Collins and Nevaeh Jones.

Collins is five feet, four inches tall, female, and 120 pounds. She has a bumblebee tattoo on her right upper thigh. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said she has diagnosed ADHD. Jones is five feet, four inches tall, female, and 230 pounds. She carries an epi-pen for her alpha-gal allergy.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office suspects the two girls are runaways and will likely be carrying backpacks. Collins and Jones may be located in the Clay County area.

Individuals with information on the whereabouts of the missing juveniles are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office by phone at (606) 864-6600, through personal message on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, or through email at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov. Tips can also be made to the Laurel County 911 dispatch center at (606) 878-7000.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.