LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is remembering their former colleague, Deputy Wes Brown, who recently lost his battle with cancer on Thursday morning.

A post from the sheriff's office expressed the following:

"Our Prayers go out to his family, the Sheriff's office staff, and his many friends. Our unsung heroes have a special place in God's kingdom. Rest well, Wes, we've got it from here. You will be missed."