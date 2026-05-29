Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports missing 16-year-old boy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was seen on Lillian Lane, east of London.

The teen, identified as Isaiah Enfusse, is described as a white male who is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. Enfusse was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black and gray shorts.

Individuals with information on the juvenile's whereabouts are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office through phone at (606) 864-6600 or through a direct message on Facebook, the Laurel County 911 dispatch center at (606) 878-7000, or to email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

Laurel County Sheriff Deputy Justin Lewis is investigating Enfusse's disappearance with the help of Laurel County Emergency Management, according to a press release.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.