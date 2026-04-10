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Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old

Photo of 13-year-old Argent Parker
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Photo of 13-year-old Argent Parker
Photo of 13-year-old Argent Parker
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Friday morning.

The teen, identified as Argent Parker, was last seen on Littontown Road in East Bernstadt, around four miles north of London. He is described as being White, 5 foot six inches, and 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Individuals with knowledge regarding the teen's whereabouts are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600, or contact the 911 dispatch center at (606) 878-7000. Tips can also be directed for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office via Facebook or through email at g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

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