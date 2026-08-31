Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing boys from the same residence, possible runaways

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for two juveniles who went missing from the same residence and are both suspected to be runaways, 17-year-old Robert Gordon and 15-year-old Jonah Jefferies.

According to a press release, the missing boys were last seen six miles south of London on King Road near Lily on Sunday afternoon.

Gordon, who reportedly made last contact at 3:37 p.m., is described as a White male who is five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has red hair above his ears, a goatee, blue eyes, ear piercings, and a finger tattoo. Gordon was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes.

The other teen, Jefferies, made last contact at 6:41 p.m. Sunday. He is described as a White male who is five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair above his ears and brown eyes. Jefferies was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, red shorts and carrying a black Bike backpack.

Residents with information on either juvenile's whereabouts are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600, or the Laurel County 911 Dispatch Center at (606) 878-7000. Tips can also be made by messaging the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or emailing g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.