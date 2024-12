LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the mixed flurries role into the area, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office advised the public to drive with caution in "slick spots" on Tuesday morning.

Officials detailed that main roads including I-75, Hal Rogers Parkway, and U.S. 25 all have iced and snow covered areas.

Deputies are on patrol to aid drivers during morning commutes.