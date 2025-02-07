Laurel County teacher arrested on child abuse charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County teacher was arrested on Friday for charges of criminal abuse and assault "in which the alleged victim is her personal child."

According to Laurel County Schools, the school's police department was informed by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office that an arrest warrant had been issued for Brittany Farmer, a teacher at North Laurel Middle School.

Farmer was arrested and charged with third degree criminal abuse, "which is a misdemeanor in which the alleged victim is her personal child," the school district said, and fourth degree assault - child abuse.

Farmer is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.

"Laurel County Public Schools wants to reiterate these allegations do not involve a North Laurel Middle School student," the school system said.

