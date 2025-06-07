Laurel County teacher found not guilty on child abuse charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County teacher was found not guilty by a jury after LEX 18 previously reported she was arrested in February for charges of criminal abuse and assault, "in which the alleged victim is her personal child."

According to court records, Brittany Farmer was acquitted on both charges during a jury trial on Wednesday.

Farmer was arrested in early February on the charges.

Laurel County Public Schools said in February that Farmer was on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.

"Laurel County Public Schools wants to reiterate these allegations do not involve a North Laurel Middle School student," the school system said at the time.