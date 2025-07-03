Law enforcement, boat rental companies urge safety on the water this weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, boaters across Kentucky are preparing for festivities on the water, and safety officials are reminding everyone to exercise caution.

Elkhorn Creek, a popular destination for paddling, is expected to see a significant increase in visitors. Canoe Kentucky's General Manager, Kali Sanders, anticipates ideal conditions.

"Our team is ready to help make this a seamless experience for all those joining us," Sanders said.

A recent U.S. Coast Guard report highlights encouraging trends in boating safety, showing the lowest rate of damage, injuries and fatalities nationwide in 50 years. Kentucky had a reported 30% decrease in boating incidents in 2024 from the year prior.

Despite these improvements, the dangers of water activities remain prevalent. Last year, eight deaths occurred on Kentucky waterways, with alcohol identified as a factor in five of these incidents.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife released a statement urging boat operators to make responsible decisions regarding alcohol use.

"Vessel operators decide whether to drink alcohol and boat under the influence, and many times the decision to do so has deadly results," said Maj. David Marques, assistant director of law enforcement.

In 2024, the department made 584 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.

Law enforcement and rental companies stress the importance of being mindful of safety protocols.

"You know, life jackets are are really a key thing we want folks to be wearing and be familiar with," Sanders said.

Fish and Wildlife officers will patrolling regularly to ensure safety.