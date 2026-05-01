Law enforcement holds press conference after arresting teen in deadly Berea bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old man is facing federal and state charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two U.S. Bank employees during a robbery in Berea, Kentucky.

Brailen Weaver is accused of walking into U.S. Bank on Chestnut Street in Berea just before 2 p.m. Thursday and fatally shooting 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer, both bank employees, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Crime Kentucky AG Coleman pursues murder charges in Berea bank robbery that killed 2 Web Staff

Investigators used surveillance footage, Weaver's own social media posts, and license plate reader cameras to track the BMW he was driving. The investigation led to a high-speed chase, a crash, and a foot search that ended in Lexington around 3 a.m. Friday.

A federal document states that just hours after the shooting, Weaver posted an image to social media.

Local and federal law enforcement held a press conference Friday at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Lexington, praising those involved in the arrest. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman highlighted the speed of the investigation.

"The reality here is, we were able to go from a violent advance to a charge within 24 hours. It's a real testament to these officers," Parman said.

FBI Special Agent Olivia Olson cautioned that despite the swift arrest, the work is not finished.

"While there is no longer eminent danger, we understand that the tragedy is far from over for the community. The only thing we can offer is that this individual who value the stolen dollar more than two human lives will be held accountable to the full extent of the law," Olson said.