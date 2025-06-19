Law enforcement in Rowan County warn public about scams circulating in area

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks is concerned as many of his residents are falling for scams, and they are costing those victims a lot of money.

“At least once or twice a month here in our small county, we're seeing people falling for these scams. People are losing thousands of dollars on these scams,” Sheriff Sparks said.

Most recently, his office posted a fake Publishers Clearing House letter someone had received, which included a bogus check in the amount of $9,900. Law enforcement agencies in Georgetown, and Harrodsburg also warned residents of scams involved phony traffic summons.

In Pulaski County, the EMS service notified residents of a scam that’s been circulating that attempts to collect fake unpaid medical debt.

“I was amazed,” Sparks said. “Once you saw the letter that these people received, it looks so authentic. It looks real."

In addition to losing money, it is very hard to ever catch these scammers and even harder to make restitution.

“Once you go to try to track the scammer, the money may have been wired to a bank in Miami to anywhere in the world, so it's become almost impossible. I think it’s a rarity that we’re able to charge these scammers,” he said.

If you are being asked to send money, or a gift card before you can receive money, Sparks said that is not to be taken seriously. He also said if something just doesn’t feel right, or too good to be true, contact his office, or any law enforcement agency in the area so they can assist. The Kentucky Attorney General’s office is also equipped to handle these matters.

To report a suspected scam you can contact any of these agencies: www.ic3.gov (FBI Internet Crime Complaint) www.reportfraud.ftc.gov (FTC)

www.ag.ky.gov/scams (Kentucky Attorney General)