Lawmaker files bills aimed at preventing future jail deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky state senator has filed legislation aimed at preventing deaths in jails and during arrests after more than 230 people have died in Kentucky jails and state prisons since 2020.

Sen. Keturah Herron, a Democrat from Louisville, announced bills designed to increase transparency and oversight of jail and arrest-related deaths. The legislation comes as families of inmates who died in custody called for reform.

"The purpose of the legislation is very straightforward. We need clear reporting, we need independent review, and we need better prevention strategies," Herron said.

For Herron, the issue is personal. She said she knew Dion Watts, whose family stood with her during the announcement.

"This is an issue because it hits home. I grew up with this family that's standing behind me. I knew Dion Watts," Herron said.

Watts' family said the Madison County Jail and police knew he had a history of mental episodes. They claim the jail never contacted them after he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Victoria Watts-Dirkson, Watts' aunt, spoke about the impact on their family.

"I'm here to let y'all know the devastating effect that this has brought on to our family. As you can see, we're still grieving," Watts-Dirkson said.

Herron's first bill would expand post-mortem examinations to include people who die during arrest or transport, not just those who die in custody.

Her second bill would create an independent review panel to investigate these deaths.

The third proposal would establish a mental health response task force to intervene before a crisis escalates.