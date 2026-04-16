Kentucky lawmakers pass new legislation to expand access to sexual assault nurse examiners statewide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Kentucky lawmakers unanimously passed a new law aimed at strengthening protections for survivors.

House Bill 134 expands access to nurses specially trained to treat survivors of sexual assault. Sponsored by Representative Rebecca Rayner and signed into law by Governor Beshear, the measure establishes a statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) coordinator. This role is dedicated to improving coordination, training, and availability for survivors who need a forensic exam.

"We hate to see these experts in the field who aren't being accessed, especially in the more rural areas," Chief Policy Officer for the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs Jenna Cassady said.

As of July 2025, a Legislative Research Commission report counted 512 SANEs statewide.

However, not all of Kentucky's 120 counties have access. Most "SANE-ready" hospitals are concentrated in Louisville, Central Kentucky, and Northern Kentucky.

"So this SANE coordinator will be a position to help coordinate all of those interactions, create access and expand the opportunity for survivors to always be able to rely on these nurses when they're getting a sexual assault forensic exam," Cassady said.

According to the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, nearly one in two women and one in six men in Kentucky will experience sexual violence in their lifetimes.

Advocates say untrained health professionals can make critical mistakes during forensic exams that can affect both patient care and legal outcomes.

"There's a lot of wrong assumptions, like DNA is always going to be there or there will always be an injury. When you aren't trained to understand what to really look for, sometimes you can miss something, or mischaracterize, or not really understand what is the best way to care for this patient," Cassady said.

The hope is this law will get trained SANEs to the areas where they are needed most.

"This will definitely create a more streamlined opportunity to get those nurses where we know there's a lack of that care," Cassady said.

Rep. Raymer released a statement to LEX 18 regarding the legislation's passage.

“The passage of House Bill 134 marks an important step forward in strengthening care and support for survivors of sexual assault across the Commonwealth. By aligning efforts among state agencies, hospitals and community partners, the SANE coordinator will help expand access to these critical services, promote consistent standards in training and practice, and provide the technical assistance needed to build and sustain SANE programs statewide. This coordinated approach ensures that survivors receive compassionate, high-quality care when they need it most, while also strengthening the systems that support them. House Bill 134 becoming law reflects a meaningful commitment to survivors and a continued effort to ensure Kentucky’s response is thoughtful, coordinated and effective.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing sexual assault and is in need of help, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE. If you are in need of a rape crisis clinic in your area, click here.