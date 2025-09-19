Lawmakers plan to re-introduce 'Troy's Law'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A measure to protect roadside assistance workers is gaining momentum again following a transportation hearing in Frankfort, bringing renewed hope to advocates of "Troy's Law."

State House Representative Richard White of Morehead and House Local Government Committee Chair Patrick Flannery of Olive Hill plan to re-introduce the legislation after a transportation meeting Tuesday.

"We're still going to be coming to your rescue. They're gonna need us and we're still gonna be there. We just hope everybody will be there for us too," said Bubba Johnson, owner of Bubba's Towing and Recovery.

The proposed measure would allow wreckers to be equipped with one or more rear-facing, flashing, rotating, or oscillating blue lights. Advocates believe people are more likely to slow down and pay attention to roadside situations when they see blue lights.

"If we can save a life, it's worth doing," Johnson said.

"Tow truck operators are out there all the time, whether it be snow or nighttime. And they all have families, most of them have wives and children," Rep. White (R - Morehead) said.

The blue lights would only be used for removing a vehicle or debris from a highway and would not be used while towing a vehicle away.

"This is just giving us an extra layer of protection. Other states that have done them, and there's several in the works now, they've seen a difference," Johnson said.

Bill Request 33 marks one small step closer to making Troy's Law a reality. The idea came about following the death of Johnson's close friend and colleague, 54-year-old Troy Caldwell, while on the job Sept. 25, 2024.

The bill didn't pass when it was introduced during last year's legislative session. Just a few days shy of a year following Caldwell's death, Johnson says he's finally feeling hopeful for change.

"It's going to be a real emotional time coming up on the 25th. And you know if we manage to get this done it'll not be no justice for Troy. But it'll make a man's death not be in vain," Johnson said.

"We don't want to lose a precious soul in an accident and if we can prevent that, and save lives, I think it's important and everybody would want that to happen," Rep. White said.

