Lawrenceburg Police Department announces curfew law for minors

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lawrenceburg Police Department has announced a new curfew law for minors due to rising complaints late at night.

The curfew ordinance states it's unlawful for anyone under the age of eighteen (18) to be or remain in or upon any public assembly, building, place, street, or highway within the city at night during the following periods:



1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

11:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

11:00 p.m. Monday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

11:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

11:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

11:00 p.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday.

The curfew established does not apply:

When the minor is accompanied by a parent or an adult authorized by the minor's parent.

When exercising first amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution; provided however, that the minor possesses written notice signed by the minor's parent which specifies when, where, and in what manner the minor's First Amendment rights will be exercised.

In cases of reasonable necessity or emergency.

When returning home by a direct route from a school, religious, or volunteer activity.

When engaged in a business or occupation which the laws of Kentucky authorize a person under eighteen (18) years of age to perform.

When the minor is, with parental consent, in a motor vehicle with a lawfully authorized driver or is a lawfully authorized driver and is operating a vehicle within the city.

Any minor found in violation will be taken home. Any parent or guardian allowing a minor to violate the curfew may be cited for such violation and subject to a fine of no more than $500.