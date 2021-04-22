Lee County family gets help rebuilding their home after floods

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the small town of Beattyville, people are still trying to pick up the pieces from severe flooding that devasted the area in March.

Shante King, her husband and four girls are still without a safe place to call home.

Provided to LEX 18

"The water was all the way up to the white part on our house and we could feel it moving underneath our house," said King. "I was afraid the whole house was going to fall."

The floors of her home are rooting with mold.

Christiana Ford

The foundation holding the home up is near gone. The house could have fallen in had it not been for a contractor who had the skills and a huge heart.

"He came out here. He was so moved by the devastation and the little girls, the little beautiful blue eyed little girls had to live in. He called me immediately and said, they can't be here," said Cindy Evanoff, President/CEO of Cumberland Mountain Outreach.

Cumberland Mountain Outreach helps connect those in need with resources.

"We're a little mission in the mountains, and we've been here for 20 years, and we basically do home repairs, kids camps, utility assistance... a lot of things. Clothing people, feeding people, food distributions," said Evanoff.

King was overwhelmed with a emotion when she found out a stranger was willing to help.

"He said he would he was doing it to help me and the kids. So we have our own home back. I cried when he told me about it. I was so happy," said King.

With some supplies and grants from Cumberland Mountain Outreach and Americans Helping Americans, Bobby Greenhill decided to put the home back together. Much of the project is being funded out of his own pocket.

It's just all divvied up. I really ain't stuck a pencil and paper to it. Long as I'm not going hungry, I don't mind to help," said Greenhill.

He still wants to do more. Right now he's running into the issue of funding.

"If I was a wealthy person, I'll just go ahead and redo it all," said Greenhill.

He even put the family up in a hotel for a week. King says she's grateful for everything.

"I'm thinking about having like the girls and all of us, make a big poster for him and tell him how thankful we are," said King. "He's really nice. He's a good person."You can reach out to Greenhill Contracting, Cumberland Mountain Outreach or Americans Helping Americans to learn more about helping.

The state has asked FEMA to send an investigator to look at the homes damaged by flooding. Right now dollars are being directed to municipalities and public entities.