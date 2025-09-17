Leggett & Platt to close Georgetown plant, eliminate 100 jobs by early 2026

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leggett & Platt announced it will permanently close its Georgetown Adjustable Bed operation, eliminating around 100 employees at the facility by the end of the first quarter of 2026, a letter from the company read.

The letter read that the furniture and bedding manufacturer cited "difficult business conditions" and the need to enhance operational efficiency as reasons for shuttering the facility at 108 Summer Court in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The company filed official notification with the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet on Sept.10 in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, the company reported.

Initial employee terminations are expected to begin around Nov. 10, with remaining workforce reductions occurring in phases through early 2026.

The layoffs will affect 100 employees across multiple departments, including 90 production and production support workers, six clerical and administrative staff, and four management positions, according to the company.

"This decision is a result of difficult business conditions and is intended to enhance operational efficiency within the organization," Michael Altman, Director of Employee and Labor Relations, said in the notification letter.

Leggett & Platt said it is exploring outplacement assistance options for affected workers.

The Georgetown facility manufactures adjustable beds as part of Leggett & Platt's broader portfolio of furniture, bedding, and industrial products. The company, headquartered in Carthage, Missouri, operates manufacturing facilities across multiple states.