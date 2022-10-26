Legislators receive update on Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legislators received an update Wednesday morning on the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research as supporters of House Bill 604 try to move forward with the hope of legalizing cannabis.

HB 604 handles the legalization of marijuana but focuses on establishing the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky.

Legislators heard from Dr. Shanna Babalonis, who is the director of the UK Cannabis Center.

Her team has two years to spend the $2,000,000 grant it received to do this work.

The potentially groundbreaking work would include the use of plant-based cannabis in edible form to treat various forms of cancer.

Dr. Babalonis also talked about research beyond cancer treatment.

She said this cancer study could take four months to review followed by a two-month regulatory review. Outpatient trials would take eight months to complete.