Lemonade stand raising awareness and funds for rare genetic disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lemonade stand is a fairly common sight for a hot summer day in July. Outside of Kitchen Concepts in Lexington, a white and yellow stand is doing more than just satisfying thirst.

“Our nephew Colin has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” said Sarah Leavell, owner of Kitchen Concepts. “Colin is 14 now and although he's wheelchair bound and has definitely had a lot of challenges, he remains positive.”

Colin was diagnosed when he was two years old with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which keeps him from retaining body muscle. This hurts Colin’s strength and mobility, but he remains positive.

“Colin loves to fish and swim at the lake and he has a love for Jesus, and we're just so proud of him,” Leavell added.

The idea of selling lemonade came from Colin’s cousins.

“Our kids wanted to do a lemonade stand and have been asking to do one all summer,” Leavell said. “Without hesitation when we asked where the money should go, they said Colin’s Dream.”

Colin’s Dream exists to raise awareness to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy while raising money to find a cure. The Leavell kids spent the middle part of their day handing out lemonade and raising more than $2,000 dollars for the cause.

“They have a love definitely for their family and their friends and specifically a close relationship with Colin,” Leavell said. “If we could find a cure for this, it would be great.”

While the lemonade stand is now closed for the day, you can learn more about Colin’s Dream here.