Letcher County library accepting books after catastrophic flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven months after the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many communities are still trying to recover.

That includes organizations like the Letcher County library system, which lost thousands of books to the floodwaters.

Librarian Tessa Caudill confirmed their Neon branch is at least six months out from reopening. It's been a long process so far, and they're just now starting to work with FEMA.

But there is some good news. The library is now able to accept book donations. If they cannot use the books they receive, they'll make sure others can use them.

"Can our neighboring county library use them?" Caudill said. "If we don't use them, can somebody else that's been hit by this devastating flood use them? And then we'll get them to where they need to go, where they can most be used and loved and appreciated."

If you are able to donate, please send them to:

Harry M. Caudill Memorial Library

Attn: Fleming Neon Library 220 Main St Whitesburg, KY 41858

A GoFundMe set up to help the library has also raised more than $30,000 and is still accepting donations. Caudill says they'll use every dollar.

Tessa Caudill

When the flooding hit Neon last summer, the water destroyed everything in the library. The Blackey branch was also hit, and at one point their bookmobile was completely underwater.

That van has been replaced and is operating once again.

Caudill said they're grateful for everyone's help but want people to know a full recovery is going to take a long time.

"Us mountain people, we're strong and we're resilient," she said. "But don't forget about us, we're still here, and we still need your help. We still need all hands on deck for what's happening, what has happened in Eastern Kentucky."