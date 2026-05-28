Letcher County man found guilty for 2024 murder of nephew

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Letcher County man has been found guilty in connection to a April 2024 shooting that left his nephew dead.

According to Commonwealth's Attorney Matt Butler, 57-year-old Rodney Webb was found guilty of first degree manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an April 2024 physical altercation in Uz that turned deadly when Webb shot and killed 45-year-old Nicholas Webb.

Webb was also convicted of being a persistent felony offender, and, due to his use of a firearm, he will not be eligible for parole.