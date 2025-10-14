Letcher County nurse takes viral raccoon CPR story to Jennifer Hudson Show

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky nurse who became an internet sensation after performing CPR on a drunk baby raccoon has taken her viral story to national television.

Misty Combs, a nurse at the Letcher County Health Department, appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" after her remarkable rescue story exploded across social media and news outlets nationwide.

The story began in September when Combs discovered a baby raccoon that had nearly drowned in a dumpster outside her workplace. Without hesitation, she grabbed the raccoon by the tail and began administering CPR.

"Come on baby! Come on!" Combs said as she performed the life-saving procedure.

The raccoon's condition had an unusual twist that made the story even more memorable.

"One of my coworkers went over the dumpster and said 'This dumpster is filled with fermented peaches,' and it was drunk. It was absolutely blistered this little raccoon," Combs told Hudson's audience, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Hudson was so impressed with Combs' heroic act that she presented her with a special "JHUD Hero Award" for "Best Lifesaving CPR on a Drunk Baby Raccoon."

The viral fame has dramatically changed Combs' daily life in Letcher County. Her work as a nurse is frequently interrupted by interview requests, and there's even "Nurse Misty" merchandise available.

"I don't know what to even think about my life right now because I go out and people are like 'Hey! You're Nurse Misty!' or 'You're the raccoon lady,' and everybody recognizes me and it really blows my mind," Combs said.

Despite the unexpected attention, Combs hopes her story continues to bring joy to others, especially during what has been a difficult personal year.

"In California everyone was so nice to me and said 'I can't believe how loving you are and what a kind soul you are,' and that has really built me up. I've had a hard year this year, I lost my dad, and God will send you exactly what you need when you need it and I appreciate everybody that has been kind to me this year," Combs said.