Letcher County reschedules first day of classes to August 17 amid ongoing power outages

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As over 800 homes remain without power in Letcher County, school officials have announced that students will not return to the classroom until Monday.

According to Letcher County Public Schools, debris still remains on the county's roads and additional storms are possible tonight.

"We know everyone is excited to get the school year started, and we are too! We ask for your patience and understanding as our emergency crews continue working hard to restore power, clear roads and make our community safe," LCPS said.

The district also said that Martha Jane Potter Elementary remains without power.