Letcher County woman found dead after apparent animal attack

FILE photo: Kentucky State Police
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 10, 2024

JEREMIAH, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was found dead in Letcher County on Sunday from injuries consistent with an animal attack, police say.

Law enforcement responded to a call of a body being located on Doty Creek in the Jeremiah community of Letcher County at around 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, June 9. The body was identified as 57-year-old Trina Sandlin from Jeremiah.

A release from the KSP says that a preliminary investigation determined that Sandlin left her home earlier that evening to go to a neighbor's house but never returned.

Family members found Sandlin near her house over an embankment "and had suffered injuries consistent with an animal attack," the release stated.

The Letcher County Coroner pronounced Sandlin dead at the scene, and her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

