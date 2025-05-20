Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park remains closed as crews clean up tornado debris

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park has been closed to visitors since Friday after suffering significant tornado damage.

Park staff have been providing updates via Facebook, explaining the park would be closed in the coming days as it lost power and water.

Several areas of the park are also blocked off by fallen trees and debris.

Crews were out cleaning up on Tuesday as regular visitors wait to return to some sense of normalcy.

"There's not a soul to be seen," said Kevin Bowling, pointing to the closed campground.

Bowling lives near the park and visits often to go for walks.

"It's heartbreaking. It's very disturbing to anyone who sees it," he said.

The park is asking people to minimize traffic in the area to free up space for safety crews.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by this devastating storm, and with the first responders and volunteers working tirelessly in the recovery efforts," park officials wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

People with future camping reservations are asked to contact the park's temporary office at the London Community Center at 606-864-7777.