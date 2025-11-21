LEX 18 Investigates breaks down Ronald Exantus's fast track to early release

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Parole Board on Thursday ordered Ronald Exantus back to prison, revoking his supervised release.

Despite being ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence, Exantus could be free again in just months. The Kentucky Online Offender Lookup reports that Exantus's could be released by June 6, 2026 with good time and jail credit.

Exantus was found guilty in 2018 of two counts of second-degree assault and one account of fourth-degree assault after attacking members of the Tipton family after entering their home. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing 6-year-old Logan Tipton.

Through an open records request to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, LEX 18 INVESTIGATES obtained pages of documents detailing Exantus' good time credits in prison.

"It's mind-boggling. It really is very mind-boggling that there's no accountability," said Heather Tipton, Logan Tipton's mother.

According to the documents, before trial, Exantus shaved off two years and four months with jail credit. Once convicted, he earned more than nine years of "good time" in prison.

More than five years of that time was for good behavior - following the rules and not getting in trouble. He got back more than two years for exceptional meritorious service, plus 10 months for completing educational programs.

He received four certificates for courses like anger management and dealing with trauma, and he earned nearly a year and a half for holding a job in prison. Records indicate he was a model inmate.

"I mean, it looks like they're handing it out like candy," Heather Tipton said.

"That's an awful lot. I didn't realize how it broke down like that, and especially what he was able to do while in prison," said Koral Tipton, Logan's sister.

"Something needs to be changed because it cannot be that easy. You've committed a very heinous crime and it's just given to you," Koral Tipton said.

That's how the Tiptons see it, and why they hope lawmakers will revisit mandatory reentry supervision while also reviewing how much good time can be racked up for certain inmates. They say Kentucky must do better.

"I love you Logan James, and we're not gonna give up," a family member said.