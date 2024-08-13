Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

LEX 18, Kentucky Blood Center partner for blood drive on Aug. 23

4nGo8R2G.png
LEX 18
4nGo8R2G.png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center to organize a blood drive at the Central Bank Center on Aug. 23.

Organizers detailed that the drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the center, located at 430 West Vine Street in Lexington.

All donors will receive a $15 Walmart gift card, a Donor Vibes T-shirt, a voucher for a pint of Blue Bell ice cream, a KBC Silicup, a WLEX koozie and a chance to win one of two signed basketballs from UK basketball coach Mark Pope.

Organizers added that parking is free in the High Street lot across from Rupp Arena.

Scan the QR code below to sign up for a specific time slot to donate blood.

qJz5K1qQ.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18