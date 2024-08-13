LEX 18, Kentucky Blood Center partner for blood drive on Aug. 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center to organize a blood drive at the Central Bank Center on Aug. 23.

Organizers detailed that the drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the center, located at 430 West Vine Street in Lexington.

All donors will receive a $15 Walmart gift card, a Donor Vibes T-shirt, a voucher for a pint of Blue Bell ice cream, a KBC Silicup, a WLEX koozie and a chance to win one of two signed basketballs from UK basketball coach Mark Pope.

Organizers added that parking is free in the High Street lot across from Rupp Arena.

Scan the QR code below to sign up for a specific time slot to donate blood.