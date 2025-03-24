LEX 18 talks to radio host Alan Cutler ahead of Wildcats Sweet 16 appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington radio host Alan Cutler has seen a lot of Kentucky basketball and LEX 18 wanted to know exactly how he felt about this Wildcats team ahead of their Sweet 16 appearance on Friday.

At one time, Cutler covered Mark Pope as a player, and now, he's covering him as the head coach of the UK Wildcats.

"When you look at November, the dumb thing everybody does, and I do it too, is say 'oh, this is what they'll be,' well...people get better. People grow," Cutler expressed.

This Wildcats team has grown together, while growing on fans across the country.

"Oh my god, we haven't been to the Sweet 16 in 8,000 years," Cutler said. "Well, elephant is off your off and I think it's great."

They've battled key injuries along the way and also racked up a record amount of wins over top 15 opponents.

"Is Kentucky playing with house money when they get there?," Cutler asked. "No. Why not? Because you have Koby who's gotten better.

Cutler also noted that beating the same team three times in the same season is tough, but not impossible.

The No. 3 Wildcats are set to face off against No. 2 Tennessee in the Sweet 16 match on Friday.