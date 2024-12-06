LEX 18 viewer donates van to Lexington nonprofit in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Philip Manga's message to the community on Sunrise Thursday morning caught the attention of LEX 18 viewer Robert Gosser.

"I just said, hmm, I've got a van, I need to do something with it," Gosser told LEX 18. "And I just decided right there, I'm going to donate that to them. They need that."

Manga's nonprofit Box2Box had relied on an old van to transport refugee children to tutoring and soccer practice. When it recently broke down, he wasn't sure how they'd keep operating. He even started a GoFundMe to raise money to replace the van.

But he's not worried anymore.

LEX 18 was there as Gosser and his wife arrived in Lexington from Corbin to donate their used van to Box2Box.

Gosser said he bought the 15-seat Chevy in 2007 for his carpentry business. The van has close to 390,000 miles, but Gosser said it's been well taken care of and is ready to hit the road.

"It's been a lot of places in Kentucky, and it's done very well for me, so it's time to 10-fold that to someone else," he said.

Manga said it was the perfect fit for him and the 70 kids they support each semester.

"This is a gesture that says, we see you, we recognize you here, and you're also one of us, and you're part of this community," he said.

The two men, who share the same Christian faith, also have the same goal of giving back to others.

"I can't thank him enough for supporting the dreams of our students, and also believing in us, believing in our students' dreams," Manga said.

"That's all we're trying to do is help some people make a better life for themselves," added Gosser.

Learn more about Phillip Manga's story and Box2Box on the Heart & Soul podcast.

