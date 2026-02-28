Lexington 8th grader wins 2026 Big Blue Spelling Bee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington eighth grader has been crowned the champion of the 2026 Big Blue Bee hosted by the University of Kentucky's College of Education.

Oliviah Braun, an eighth grader from Veritas Christian Academy will be representing central Kentucky at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. at the end of May.

Braun's winning word for the spring regional competition on Saturday was "impoverish."

Saturday's spelling bee was not the first victory for Braun, as two years ago, she took home the winning title for the 2024 Big Blue Bee.