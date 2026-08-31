Lexington activates Phase One of Heat Plan ahead of rising temperatures this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Starting at noon on Monday, Phase One of Lexington's Heat Plan will be in effect ahead of rising temperatures expected this week.

The plan will be active through Friday, Sept. 4.

As part of Phase One, the following actions will occur:

- LexTran will provide rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

- Outreach teams will distribute supplies throughout the community.

- Lexington's community centers will be open until the early evening.

- City waste collection will begin early. Residential collection will begin at 4:30 a.m. and commercial collection at 3:30 a.m. Residents should place carts on the curb the night before their collection day.

- The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention will open cooling stations, with locations at Arbor Youth Services, Lexington Rescue Mission, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Life Day Center, New Vista Drop-In Center, Nathaniel Mission, and Recovery Café Lexington.

Lexington will monitor the heat index and expand options and resources as necessary.

The Division of Emergency Management encourages all residents to take precautions when outdoors, especially during the late morning through the afternoon. The very young, the elderly, and those with medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and should seek shelter from the extreme heat. Pets should be brought inside and given a place to cool down and plenty of fresh drinking water.