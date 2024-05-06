Lexington activist launches 'Southside Remix Contest' for Tates Creek students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — $1,000, free studio time, and the chance to be in a music video are just some of the prizes one Tates Creek kid will receive for winning the inaugural Southside Remix Contest.

Organized by Believing in Forever Inc., the youth organization led by Devine Carama, the contest invites Tates Creek youth ages 12 to 17 to compete in a music competition.

“I’ve got a new album coming out, so I made a song called ‘Southside,’ which is this side of Lexington where I grew up,” explained Carama. “A famous producer reached out to me on Instagram, we collaborated on this song, then I figured, 'How can I leverage this to try to inspire the kids in Lexington that live on the south side?’”

Carama, who has long championed youth empowerment and fought to end gun violence, used his love for music and his activism to inspire the contest.

Southside Remix Contest calls for students to write and record an eight-bar verse to be played in Carama’s single, Southside (Luv is Luv). The submissions can be sung or rapped and must be submitted by June 1.

“We want them talking about their experience, growing up where they live, but then also something uplifting and something they want more of in their community,” said Carama.

A panel will listen to the submissions and vote for the best.

“This is gonna be them,” said Carama. “So not only does the winner get to appear on the official remix, but they also get to be part of the official music video and they get to be in the video.”

Along with the prize money, the winner will receive studio time, original beats, and a mix and master from KY Engineering.

“It's possible. Just because you're from Lexington or the south side doesn't mean there's not opportunities for you to make it in this culture, and that's what I want them to gain out of this more than anything,” said Carama.

Southside Remix Contest details can be found here.

