Lexington American Legion Post continues collecting donations for NC flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington American Legion Post has started something they call 'Region to Legion'.

Post 313 began taking donations down to affected areas in October and have continued to make trips with semi-trailers loaded with supplies following the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The post connects with American Legions across Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and North Carolina to drop off the donations so they can distribute to those in need in their communities.

"It's gonna be months or years before these people are back up on their feet," said JB Reynolds with 313. "And the devastation is horrendous, it is really bad down there and they need help, and we're just trying to help in our own little way."

If you'd like to help, you can find more information on the American Legion 313 Facebook page.