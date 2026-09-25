Lexington animal control identifies suspect, files charge in death of community cat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control has identified and charged a suspect in connection with the death of a beloved community cat known as Casper, a case that drew widespread attention and prompted hundreds of calls for justice across Lexington.

In a Facebook post Friday, the agency said tips from the public helped investigators identify the person involved. Animal Care & Control charged Matthew Harris with a misdemeanor violation of Lexington's ordinance covering nuisances created by animals.

Covering Kentucky Lexington neighborhood cat killed in reported dog attack Leigh Searcy

The ordinance states it is unlawful for an owner or harborer of an animal to allow the animal, without cause, to physically injure a person or domestic animal, or create a reasonable impression that someone is in immediate danger of being injured.

The charge stems from an incident earlier this month involving Casper, a well-known free-roaming cat cared for by residents in Lexington's Woodward Heights neighborhood.

As LEX News previously reported, surveillance video captured a man walking a dog in the neighborhood when an encounter occurred involving Casper. Residents later found the cat with severe injuries. Casper was taken to a veterinarian, but did not survive.

The case quickly gained attention online, with neighbors sharing Casper's story and urging authorities to identify the man seen in the video. Animal Care & Control subsequently released surveillance images and asked for the public's help locating him.

After reviewing the case with the Fayette County Attorney's Office, Animal Care & Control said investigators determined there was not enough evidence to support additional charges.

"It was determined that there was not evidence to show that what happened to Casper was an intentional act," the agency said in its statement.

Because of that determination, officials said charges of animal cruelty or torture were not filed.

The agency also addressed speculation surrounding the case, saying that while some community members believed Casper's death was intentional, available evidence did not support that conclusion.

The investigation has also renewed discussion about free-roaming and feral cats in Lexington. Animal Care & Control noted that Lexington does not have a leash law for cats and said residents concerned about a cat in their neighborhood, or who believe a cat may be lost, can bring the animal to the shelter.

"We are grateful to those who took the time to come forward and provide information," the agency said. "Our hearts go out to everyone who cared for Casper."