Lexington neighborhood cat killed in reported dog attack; authorities seek man seen in video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington Fayette County Animal Care and Control is investigating the death of a longtime neighborhood cat after a reported dog attack behind an apartment complex on Romany Road.

Neighbors said the cat, known as Casper, was about 15 years old and part of a colony of cats cared for by residents and volunteers in the area. Outdoor cat shelters can be seen around apartments where people regularly feed and monitor the animals.

Provided to LEX NEWS Casper

Laura Cox, a neighbor and volunteer with Making a Difference Now Kentucky, said the incident happened Saturday on private property behind the apartment complex.

"As you can see, we're right on the main area. You have to go pretty far back, past a no trespassing sign as well," Cox said.

LEX NEWS Laura Cox

According to Lexington police and Animal Care and Control, authorities were called after receiving a report of a fatal dog attack involving Casper. Animal Care and Control confirmed it is investigating the case and is attempting to identify a man seen on security footage walking a dog on a leash during the incident.

Provided to LEX NEWS

"It was right back over here, so near one of the houses," Cox said.

Cox said a resident who lives near the area reported hearing a disturbance around 8 a.m. Saturday.

"A resident that lived here got woken up around 8 a.m. Saturday morning to very loud noise," Cox said. "They saw outside right over here in this area that a man with a dog on a leash was attacking a cat."

She said the witness later observed the cat badly injured while the man continued walking through the area.

Provided to LEX NEWS

"The cat wasn't really moving a whole lot, and then the man continued to pace back and forth along here," Cox said.

Casper died from injuries suffered in the attack, according to Cox.

Volunteers with Making a Difference Now Kentucky say the cat was well known among residents and had been cared for by community members for years. Cox said neighbors want answers about what happened and hope investigators can identify the man seen with the dog.

"Anybody who loves animals, anybody with a child, anybody should be concerned if there's somebody in the neighborhood inciting violence," Cox said. "It's so important to advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves."

Animal Care and Control is asking anyone who recognizes the dog or its owner to contact the agency at 859-255-9033. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.