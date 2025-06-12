Lexington announces Juneteenth tributes and celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Next week, Juneteenth celebrates its fifth year as a national holiday and the 20th year for tributes across Lexington.

The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Major General Granger issued Order No. 3, which informed the district of Texas that the Civil War had ended and slaves were free.

From somber military tributes to hip hop performances, Lexington will recognize Juneteenth all next week.

City leaders hope to see locals participating in multiple events, which include the following:

20th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee, 7-8:30 p.m., June 14, African Cemetery No. 2, 419 East 7th St.: Lexington’s original Juneteenth Celebration will again highlight the spirit of freedom, and honor the Civil War soldiers who fought for that freedom. Sgt. Robert Bell, of the 12th Heavy Artillery, will provide the keynote address on the evolution of the American flag (National Flag Day is June 14). The event will also include “A Soldier’s Story,” presented by Grace Davis, a history major at the University of Kentucky and current summer intern at Camp Nelson National Monument.

WiseGuys Juneteenth Father’s Day Celebration, 2-8 p.m., June 15, 726 Georgetown St.:

A community celebration to raise awareness of culture, history, equality, and bring peace to the neighborhood through food, music and youth activities.

“A Sense of Place” Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m., June 19, 705 Caden Ln.: A special celebration honoring freedom and community in one of Lexington’s historic Black hamlets. Experience a day filled with live music, cultural performances, food, and engaging storytelling that highlights the rich history and resilience of the community. The program will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the recent renovation of the historic Cadentown Rosenwald School.



We Still Dance: A Juneteenth Celebration of Rhythm, Resilience, and the American Spirit, 4 p.m., June 19, The Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.:

“We Still Dance” is a community event designed to uplift and inspire through music, movement, and storytelling. Inspired by Maya Angelou’s iconic poem “And Still I Rise,” the event honors the enduring spirit of the American people, and the contributions that continue to define the soul of the country.

Kentucky U.S. Freedmen Coalition, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., June 21, Charles Young Park, 215 Midland Ave. Entertainment, food, information booths, vendors, and community fellowship celebrating Black American liberation.

