Lexington announces ONE Lexington strategic plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ONE Lexington’s new strategic plan was released Friday after work began on it in late 2021.

The 28-page document outlines what ONE Lexington has developed to help root out violence in the city.

Lexington has already seen a record number of homicides this year, but Mayor Linda Gorton says ONE Lexington is already making progress.

“Director Devine Carama and Community Response Coordinator Larry Johnson have only been with ONE Lexington for a little over a year, or less. Even so, they have already saved lives,” said Gorton.

As far as youth homicides involving people age 13-29, that number has dropped 50% this year when compared to last year.

The strategic plan calls for the city to strengthen support for the victims of gun violence by 30% within the next two years.

“We often see instances of gun violence that start as small conflicts,” said Director Devine Carama. “We have had a huge amount of success with our intervention efforts in keeping those conflicts from growing, and we are continuing to improve our ability to intervene after gun violence occurs. Providing support to victims will prevent retaliatory acts and keep more of our residents safe.”

The plan identifies goals, objectives, and next steps for the organization, and much of the plan focuses on the need for more partnerships and community involvement.

The week prior, Gorton announced the start of the ONE Lexington Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program, which provides small program grants to support grassroots people and organizations already involved in doing the work of violence prevention.

Gorton and city leaders will now turn their attention to the plan’s initial and intermediate recommendations, which provide actionable steps Lexington and community partners can take through 2026.

There are short-term and long-term recommendations are short-term, from increasing ONE Lexington’s outreach to diverse communities to establishing mentoring programs in every school by July 2026.

“I have always said that my first priority is public safety and the recommendations in this plan will help guide us to a safer Lexington for all of our residents,” Gorton said.